Yobe Cargo Airport Gets N6bn For Completion

The Yobe Executive Council on Thursday approved N6 billion for the upgrade of design and bill of quantities of the state-owned International Cargo Airport in Damaturu.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a news conference shortly after the state’s executive council meeting in Damaturu.

Musti said the council approved N127.1 million to cater for the operational expenses of 2019 Hajj.

This is in order to meet the dateline of May 30, for final remittance of 2019 Hajj fares by the state’s Pilgrims Agencies Boards and Commissions in Nigeria to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (HAHCON). (NAN)