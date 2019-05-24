Zamfara Deputy Governor Hails Supreme Court Judgement on APC Primaries

May 24, 2019
The Zamfara  Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, has commended the Supreme Court judgement over its decision on All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the state.

The Supreme Court’s on Friday nullified APC votes in the state elections, saying  that the party had no candidates in Zamfara in the general elections.

The five-member panel of justices in a unanimous judgement held that the party failed to conduct primary elections in accordance with the party’s rules.

The judgement declared that the party that scored the second highest number of votes in the elections should be declared winner of the polls.

Wakkala in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Friday by the Director-General to the Deputy Governor’s Office, Malam Yusuf Idris, described the judgement as a welcome development.

“This is a victory to democracy, the judgement has restored the confidence of Nigerians to the judiciary sector and this judgement is a work of truth against falsehood,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to be law-abiding while celebrating the victory.

He congratulated the PDP Candidate in the election, Alhaji Bello Matawallen-Maradun, for emerging as Governor elect as declared by the court.

Wakkala is among APC governorship aspirants who formed a G8 group to challenge the interest of Gov. Abdulaziz Yari in the elections. .

There was wild jubilation by PDP members in the state over the judgement. (NAN)

Suleiman idris

