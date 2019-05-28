Kachikwu Gets ZIK Prize in Public Service Leadership Award

In recognition of the great work my team at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria and I have consistently done in re-positioning the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry, it was a great pleasure to receive the acclaimed ZIK Prize in Public Service Leadership as awarded by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre.

This award is indicative of the great success that can be achieved when team work is emplaced. I thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for trusting me to lead in this all important sector and showing by his candor and selflessness, what true leadership entails.

I dedicate this award firstly to the President and secondly to all Nigerians that have supported the work and have continued to provide the well received feedback that has seen us make tremendous gains in achieving the aspirations of the #7BigWins.

Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Nigeria