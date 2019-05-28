Kebbi State: Immunization Coverage Move to 74% in 2019

Sabatu Andrew, Birnin Kebbi

His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu have reaffirmed their commitment to support the healthcare sector of the state. They made the pledge at Government House, Birnin Kebbi where the World Health Organization (WHO) presented awards of recognition to 97 immunization officers of Kebbi State Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination Center

Speaking at the banquet hosted by the First Lady Dr Zainab Bagudu on 26th May 2019, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Agency Kebbi State, Dr Abubakar Kao’je said the previous low rate of immunization coverage gave them sleepless nights. Thus they came up with a program tagged ‘Operation Hur Jan Jan’ to awaken Health workers to their responsibilities. The result is what we are now seeing.

The ES thanked the State Government and wife of governor for their leadership and support. He also appreciated the guidance and supervision provided by the National arm of the agency and his Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Dr Aminu Bunza, the Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, who represented the Commissioner for Health said, the state government will never relent in supporting health programs.

WHO State representative Dr Sameer said his organization lived for days such as this and will explore ways to do more with Kebbi.

The program manager SERICC Kebbi State, Alhaji Ahmad Sehu said that, SERICC was established in 2018 and since then the rate of immunized children increased from 18% to 74%.

The wife of the State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu thanked all the officers and says she will double her support to further improve all health indices in her husbands next tenure.

In a final remark, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, congratulated the team for achieving such resounding success on immunization especially in the hard to reach areas. He advised them to keep working harder, saying Kebbi has all it needs to excel and government will also maintain the tempo in ensuring no child is left out.Gifts were presented to the immunization officers from the state and wife of governor in addition to the award certificates from World health organization

Kebbi State Govt.