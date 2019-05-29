Buhari’s Second Tenure: Edo Residents Want FG to Prioritise Security

As President Mohammadu Buhari is inaugurated into office for a second tenure, a cross section of Nigerians resident in Benin has voiced out their expectation.



Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin on Wednesday were unanimous that the first four years did not meet their expectations, and thus called on the President to make things right this time.

According to Chief Sunday Emeyese, a former member of the House of Representative, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State, “I expect PMB to in this 2nd tenure to tackle firstly the issue of insecurity in the country especially the fulani herdsmen menace.

“The lopsidedness of his appointments in the last tenure should be corrected to ensure national unity and patriotism.

“He should also review his financial policies in order to make for a stronger naira and he should leave a lasting legacy by ensuring that Nigeria has power supply 24/7 just as OBJ gave us GSM as a lasting legacy”, he said.

Similarly, Mr Peter Esele, former President of the Trade Union Congress also said that there was need for the President to tackle the issue of security as a priority.

He said with security environment for business will be open, investment would be better, business would grow, and there room for employment.

He added that security was the foundation for a stable economy and that from security the Nation could build on other things.

“I think the most prevailing thing right now is security and given Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic or religion the right to live in any part of the country they want”.

He also said that in the area of appointment, there was need for the President to be balanced.

” Everybody must have a sense of belonging in the country and the country must be placed above tribe, religion and ethnicity.

He said that this was because “what is good for Nigeria would be good for every body, but what is good for a particular tribe may not be good for the country”.

He added that whatever would endanger the unity and progress of the country is not required as there can never be peace without justice and fairness.

Also Ms Flora Bossey, the Edo NAWOJ chairperson said that PMB should put in place measures to end insecurity.

Bossey said that many Nigerians have died not just from insurgency and cattle herders/ farmers clashes but from other crimes such as kidnapping, robbery, suicide among others.

“We are also in very bad economic situation where even the rich are complaining, prices of basic commodities are on the increase.

” So we expect the president to get to work in ensuring that our economy is strong and the ordinary citizen feels the difference.

“It doesn’t mean much when we are hungry and statistics released are saying that things are fine.

“When things are fine, we would feel it, let us see a reduction in prices of basic food commodities, job creation.

“The power sector is a major negative factor affecting Nigerians today, the President should as a matter of urgency unbundle the Ministry of Power, Housing and Works so that attention can be given to the power sector.

“The sale of PHCN has to be reviewed and the law privatising it amended to kick out non performing DISCOs.

“The President should focus on developing alternative power source through reduction of import duty on solar power equipment or encouraging local production.

“This would help Nigerians to have options for power supply which is a major factor affecting our economy.

“Let’s not be ashamed to go and learn how Rwanda got it right so we can all begin taking Nigeria on the right path”, she concluded.

She further said that the President was the President of Nigeria and not a particular section, and that there was the need for him to act and speak in a more nationalistic way to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging.

Mr Roy Oribhabor, for Edo Chairman of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties in his reaction said that the President should pursue people oriented programs and provide adequate security and above all work with capable hands to reawaken the economy via quality policies and programs. (NAN)