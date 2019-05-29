Inauguration: Heavy Aerial Surveillance in Damaturu

Security has been reinforced in Damaturu with heavy aerial surveillance as arrangements are in top gear for the inauguration of Alhaji Maimala Buni as new governor of Yobe.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration will be conducted indoors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu.

Meanwhile, roads leading to the Government House had been blocked, as invited guests were thoroughly screened by security operatives at the main entrance and the gates to the hall.

Teams of soldiers and policemen have been deployed to strategic locations to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, some Damaturu residents said they are not happy with the indoor inauguration arrangement, as they will like to witness the event as it unfolds.

Ali Abubakar, a resident of the state capital, said “handing over of government and inauguration of new governor are historic and ceremonial and people need to witness it.”

Hajiya Kyellu Bukar, another resident, also said she would have loved to be at the venue of the inauguration to watch it.

She, however, called for elaborate celebration of the June 12 democracy day for people to see and celebrate their new governors.(NAN)