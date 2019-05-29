Inauguration: Security Personnel Take over Kano Streets

Security has been beefed up in and around the Kano environs for the inauguration of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel were deployed to all the major streets in the city as early as 7 a.m. on Wedneday to ensure the exercise went without hitches.

NAN also reports that armed policemen were deployed to enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement around the Sani Abacha stadium, venue of the inauguration, in the metropolis.

Some of the personnel were also stationed along some major streets at some areas believed to be volatile, as part of effort to enhance security.

.

NAN observed that at the venue of the event, security was also very tight as people going into the place were subjected to thorough checks.

A cross section of residents expressed satisfaction with the security arrangement, especially at the venue.

Musa Abdullahi said the measure would would check the excesses of miscreants popularly known as Yan’daba, who might want to use the occasion to cause trouble.

“I am happy the state government has deployed a number of security agents to the venue of the event otherwise some miscreants would have taken over the place by now, “ he said.

Another resident, Bala Gwagwarwa, expressed happiness that the inauguration was being conducted under a conducive weather as the usual harsh weather had subsided following rainfall in some parts of the state.

Thousands of people have already converged on the stadium, waiting for the arrival of the governor and his entourage. (NAN)