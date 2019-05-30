Buni Declares State of Emergency on Education

Gov. Maimala Buni of Yobe has declared a state of emergency on primary and secondary education in the state.

Buni made the declaration after he was sworn-in as the newly elected governor of the state on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said the declaration was necessary to move the state from an educationally disadvantaged state to educationally prosperous one.

Buni said “more primary and secondary schools would be established, additional teachers would be employed with adequate instructional materials provided.

“Let me also state that, we are not unmindful of the over stretched facilities in schools and, the need to provide more.

“We are conscious of the increase in population of some communities especially, where displaced persons choose to settle in such communities.

“This administration would strive to ensure prompt payment of counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), to enable the state access UBEC grants to improve primary education,“he said.

The governor said government would also build more schools, classrooms and provide additional instructional materials to meet the educational needs of these communities.

Buni promised to partner with the federal government to replicate the anchor borrower programme to provide youth employment, food security and improved economy.. (NAN)