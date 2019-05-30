Etsu Nupe Donates land for NSCDC Training School

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has donated plots of land located in Bida, Niger to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the construction of training school by the Corps.

A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Emmanuel Okeh, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, noted that Abubakar disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

Okeh noted that the monarch disclosed this when he visited Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General of the Corps in Abuja.

Also, in a telephone interview with NAN, Okeh revealed that the number of hectares of land was yet to be revealed to the public.

Abubakar said that the donation was a way of contributing immensely to the security architecture of the Nation as he referred to the Corps as a viable and committed organisation.

The monarch was quoted to have commended the efforts of the Corps in tackling security challenges at the grassroots.

He further called on the Federal, State and Local Governments as well as other stakeholders to come to the aid of the Corps.

“ They need to support the Corps with logistics and other grants to improve the welfare and condition of service of the personnel for better and efficient service delivery.

“Criminals are highly equipped with sophisticated and technological equipment; hence there is need for the Corps to be equipped and empowered with modern technology to carry out its mandate,” he said.

The Etsu urged the Corps to keep up its diligence in service delivery, saying that he was ready to offer support to the Corps at all times.

“ My door is always open for consultation and assistance,” he said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Gana acknowledged the roles and contributions of the Royal Father to the Corps from inception as one of the pillars behind the success of the Corps.

He assured Abubakar of the Corps readiness to construct the Training Institute as soon as possible with all the necessary equipment on ground.

According to him, asides from the Corps core mandate, it’s mandate kept on expanding daily with more obligations.

Gana said the Federal Government had charged the Corps to intervene in the crises between Herders and Farmers, providing physical security for the proposed cattle Ranches and the Agro Allied Investment in the country.

“This has prompted the formation of the Agro- Rangers Unit in the Corps to tackle insecurity in the area of Cattle rustling and banditry.

“In the Solid Mineral Sector, the Corps has cut down activities of illegal miners to 30per cent,” he said.(NAN)