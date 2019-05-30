Kebbi Will Harness Potentials of Super Eagles’ Players – Gov. Bagudu

Gov. Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, says the state will fully harness the potentials of players of the Super Eagles, for sports development in the state.

Bagudu said this when he received two Nigerian internationals football players, Abdullahi Shehu and Ahmed Musa, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the players were in the state to rejoice with Bagudu on his inauguration for second term in office.

Bagudu pledged to collaborate with the players to discover talents and build on their experience for the growth of sports in the state.

“My administration is committed to investing in sports development as manifested last year, when the state hosted a national beach soccer competition,” he said.

He also advised the international players to share their experiences with young players in the state on how best to actualize their dreams.

The governor condoled with Musa on the death of his mother, Mrs Sera Moses,who died on the Jan. 29 in Abuja.

Also speaking, the governor’s wife, Dr Zainab Bagudu, commended the players for positively promoting the image of the country globally and for their zeal and determination to train and help younger talents to excel in soccer.

Mrs Bagudu gave her assurance to always remind her husband of his pledge to reinvigorating the sports sector in the state.

Earlier, Musa said they were in Birnin Kebbi for the first time to rejoice with the governor and good people of the state on his re-election and inauguration for second term.

He assured the governor of his readiness to invest in sports development in the state for the benefit of younger athletes.

“A sports centre will be established in Kebbi like what’s obtained in Kano and Kaduna to encourage sports development,” he said.

NAN reports that while Musa currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Shehu plays for Turkish side, Bursaspor. (NAN)