9th NASS: Choose leaders Who ‘ll Advance National Interests, Babatope Advises Elected lawmakers

A former Minister of Transportation, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Monday urged incoming members of the ninth National Assembly to choose only members with capacity to advance national interests as their leaders.

Babatope, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that election of presiding officers for both the ninth House of Representatives and the Senate will hold on Tuesday.

Sen. Ahmed Lawan (APC,Yobe), Sen. Ali Ndume (APC,Borno), Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta), Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC, Niger) are some of the prominent names jostling for top National Assembly positions.

Babatope said that the representation of the people at the National Assembly was all about service, and that members-elect should choose only officers who would be committed to the people.

“As the National Assembly choose their leaders, I want to urge them to choose only officers who will protect and advance national interests.

“They should elect leaders who will be on the side of the people at all times and defend the country’s democracy,” he said.

Assessing the performance of the eighth National Assembly, Babatope said that the lawmakers did their best, and urged the ninth assembly to do much more.

He appealed to elected federal legislators for the ninth assembly to put the nation and the people at the heart of their deliberations and actions.

The former minister said that insecurity was one of the nagging problems in the country at the moment, and urged the elected parliamentarians to give the issue utmost attention.

“The eighth assembly tried its best and I wish the incoming one success in its deliberations.

“All I want to appeal to them, which I did appeal to the eighth assembly, is to ensure the interest of the nation is at the heart of whatever they will be doing.

“They should do things in the interest of the Nigerian people.

“They should work to address the issue of insecurity because the thing is getting alarming and very serious.

“They must help the executive tremendously in coming to conclusion, in solving the issue and other national issues,” he said.

Babatope urged the elected lawmakers to shun imposition of candidates from any quarters, and vote for presiding officers of their choice. (NAN)