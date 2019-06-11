Okorocha’s name missing as senators-elect decide Lawan, Ndume’s fate



As senators-elect prepare to elect the principal officers of their choice, including the Senate president and his deputy, the former Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha’s name was missing from the list of lawmakers-elect from the state.

This was revealed when the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, on Tuesday, read out the roll call of eligible senators-elect from all states and the FCT for the Tuesday’s election in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okorocha, who got the court’s nod as senator-elect for Imo West, is yet to be issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Out of the three slots for senators from Imo, only senator-elect Ezenwa Onyewuchi (PDP) from Imo East was mentioned at the chamber.

The election of Mr Benjamin Uwajumogu for Imo North is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, 107 out of the 109 senators-elect would be eligible to cast their votes using open secret balloting.

Senator-elect Yahaya Abdullahi (APC-Kebbi) had nominated senator-elect Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe) to run for the office of the senate president while senator-elect Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos) seconded the motion.

In the same vein, senator-elect Ishiaku Cliff-Abo (PDP-Adamawa) nominated senator-elect Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) for the senate president’s office and the motion was seconded by senator-elect Npigi Barinada (PDP-Rivers).

Both Lawan and Ndume accepted to run for the office.

The election, which is to be determined by a secret balloting, is ongoing. (NAN)



Posted by Suleiman Idris Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA