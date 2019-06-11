Tight Security at NASS Complex Venue of Inauguration

Security is tight around the National Assembly Complex in the Three Arms Zones, Abuja, venue of the inauguration of the 9th assembly scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Men of the Nigerian Police

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the national assembly, which was ordinarily a beehive of activities was virtually bare but for members-elect who were being driven to the premises in Coaster buses and those on essential services like security operatives and the media.

The major contenders for the Senate Presidency, senators Ahmad Lawan and Ali Ndume, were early birds to the premises as Ndume arrived as early as 7 a.m. while Lawan arrived at about 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, the vicinity is relatively peaceful as people are seen exchanging pleasantries while waiting for the main event of the day.

Some dignitaries who were early callers at the premises are National Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Mr Adams Oshiomole as well as APC governors led by Chairman Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi.

Other guests are former Edo State Governor Lucky Igbinedion, former senate presidents Adolpus Wabara and Ken Nnamani, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku Former Minister of Communication, Frank Nweke Junior among others.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday pronounced the dissolution of the eighth session of the National Assembly and announced the proclamation of the ninth session of the federal parliament. (NAN)