Democracy day: Committee Announces Traffic Diversion in FCT

June 12, 2019
The Presidential Planning Committee has announced traffic diversion in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)  for the June 12, 2019 Democracy Day Celebration.

The announcer, Mr Boss Mustapha Chairman Planning Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) traffic would be diverted from midnight on Tuesday to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

He listed the roads affected to include: “Diversion ‘A’ Water Board/Deeper Life Junction;

Diversion ‘B’ Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters-DPO Mpape;

Diversion ‘C’ FCDA by Finance Headquarters;

Diversion ‘D’ Bayelsa House;

“Diversion ‘D’ Gana-Transcorp Hilton;

Diversion ‘F’ NITEL Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way; Diversion ‘G’ Kur Mohammed by Benue House;

Diversion ‘H’ NNPC Tower;

Diversion ‘I’ Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge;

“Diversion ‘J’ Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge;

Diversion ‘K’ FCDA by POWA

Diversion ‘L’ Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 Arm Zone) and Diversion ‘M’ Flyover by Jaiz Bank,”  he said.(NAN)

