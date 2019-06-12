Democracy Day: FOMWAN Tasks PLSG on Maternal Mortality, Infant Morbidity

As Nigeria marks `Democracy Day’, a faith-based organisation, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), has tasked Plateau government to address rising maternal mortality and infant morbidity rates in the state.

Mrs. Muhibba Abdulrazak, the leader of FOMWAN in Plateau, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Jos.

The official said that `democracy day’ should not be just about celebrating a smooth transition from an old to a new administration.

“The day should also be used to remind those in power of their responsibilities to the electorate,” she said.

She decried the rising rates of maternal mortality and infant morbidity, saying that health institutions required improvement in infrastructure, equipment and human capital to provide quality health care services to address the challenge.

Abdulrazak also reminded the Plateau government of its promise to eradicate polio in the state, urging those concerned to strive to actualise the vow.

She also urged government to ensure easy access to quality education noting that it was key to addressing youth restiveness and tackling poverty in the society.

She also urged the state government to empower women and boost food security through timely provision of farm inputs to farmers. (NAN)