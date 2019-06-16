Gov. Mai Mala Buni an Active, Effective Politician Who Will Deliver – Ambassador Kingibe

Abdullahi Bego From Yobe State

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and renowned diplomat and politician, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe has described Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as an active and effective politician who, as former national secretary of the APC, was a “voice of moderation and voice of reason”.

Ambassador Kingibe spoke moments ago in Damaturu during a special courtesy visit on Governor Buni to congratulate him on his election and successful inauguration.

“I am very happy that the people of Yobe have called on you to serve. I know your capabilities and I am very sure that the people have made an excellent choice and you will prove yourself in no time at all”, he said.

Ambassador Kingibe added that as someone who has ‘mastered the politics of Yobe’ and has ran the secretariat of the APC as national secretary very well, Governor Buni will provide a solid leadership in Yobe that will take the state to greater heights.

The retired diplomat also spoke to the confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari has in Governor Mai Mala Buni, saying the president always speaks highly of him and has confidence in him.

Ambassador Kingibe assured the governor that he is always available to assist in every way possible to make his administration succeed.

“You can consider those of us in Abuja as your ambassadors. Whenever there is anything we can do to facilitate your government and your effort, please do not hesitate to call on us. It will be a great pleasure to continue to render service to our people and our states”, he said.

While thanking Ambassador Kingibe for his visit, H.E Gov. Mai Mala Buni said that the people of Yobe and Borno States are very proud of Kingibe’s accomplishments and achievements and his continuous role in solidifying our nation’s democracy.

The governor lauded President Buhari for conferring the honour of Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) on Ambassador Kingibe and for declaring June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day.

“June 12 is a watershed in the political history of our nation. It will continue to illuminate our democracy. As democrats we are proud of June 12 and we are very proud of our president who declared it as a national day”, he said.

It will be recalled that on June 12 1993, the late Chief MKO Abiola and Ambassador Kingibe were elected as president and vice president respectively in what was described as the nation’s freest and fairest election before the election results were annulled by the then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida.