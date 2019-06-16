JUST IN:We Will Complete all Ongoing Projects – Gov. Buni

Abdullah Bego :Yobe State

H.E Gov. Buni has said that his administration will complete all ongoing projects to ensure that the people of Yobe State benefit fully from them.

The governor spoke during inspection tour of ongoing projects within Damaturu Metropolis today, including road projects and the Yobe International Cargo Airport.

The road projects inspected by the governor include the 25.5-kilometer Damaturu-Kalallawa Dual Carriageway, the 3.3-kilometer Pompomari ward road, and the 5.7-kilometre Don Etiebet Estate road network.

“As you are all aware, our administration is an administration of continuity and consolidation and in our determination to improve on the living conditions of our people, we will complete all ongoing projects”, the governor said.

H.E Gov. Buni, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work so far, tasked the contractors handling the projects to delver on time and according to specifications and other contractual obligations.

“I want to call on all contractors handling all ongoing projects to ensure speedy completion and strict adherence to specifications. We don’t want any obstruction or delays in delivering the projects, especially as the contractors themselves have confirmed that their payments are being made as and when due”, the governor said.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Transport and Energy which supervises the projects, Mallam Abdullahi Jawa conducted the governor round the ongoing projects and briefed on the execution and progress stage of each of the projects being visited.

He said the Yobe International Cargo Airport project is now at 59 percent stage of completion and that the state government had so far paid 61 percent of the project cost to the contractor.

Mallam Abdullahi Jawa also said that the 25.5-km Damaturu-Kalallawa Dual Carriageway is at 65 percent progress stage while the 5.7-km Don Itiebet Estate road and the 3.3-km Pompomari ward road are at 99.6 percent and 98 percent completion stages respectively.