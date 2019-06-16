Northern Governor Wives Forum Picks Bello as Chairperson

0
Uncategorized
June 16, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

The Wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Bello, has been confirmed as the Chairperson for the Northern Governor Wives Forum.

A statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Aisha Wakaso, said that the governor’s wife was unanimously confirmed after a meeting of the forum at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Wakaso said Bello was made chairperson after the husband of the former chairperson lost re-election.

The wife of the former Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, was the former chairperson of the Forum.

Mrs Besty Obaseki of Edo, took over as the chairperson of Southern Governors wives forum from the wife of the former Imo governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.