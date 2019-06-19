Secondary School entry form in Oyo, free – Governor

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed that entry forms into the state’s Schools of Science and Junior Secondary Schools be made free henceforth.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

”Gov. Makinde, in a directive issued through the State Head of Service, Mrs Amidat Agboola, stated that placement/screening exercise forms for students into Junior Secondary Schools be made free.

”It also indicated that registration forms for admission into Schools of Science in the state be free for all candidates.

”Fees earlier paid by the categories of students mentioned above be refunded by the management of the respective schools immediately, ” the statement said.

It said that the governor’s directive was in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promise to promote free and quality education to citizens of the state.

“Gov. Makinde appealed to stakeholders to co-operate with his administration to ensure that the state assumes its pacesetter status in the education sector,” the statement said.