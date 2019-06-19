World Sickle Cell Day: Agency Offers Free Genotype Screening in Kebbi

NAN) Kebbi Sickle Cell Association (KESCA) has offered free genotype screening to 2,277 people in 17 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The state Coordinator of KESCA, Hajiya Hadiza Shantali, made this known at the World Sickle Cell Day event organised by the association in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The association has given free genotype screening and certificates to 2,277 people drawn from 17 local government areas of the state,” she said.

Shantali said KESCA had also visited 25 schools in Birnin Kebbi metropolis to spread the awareness and knowledge of sickle cell disease.

“We are calling for collaborative effort between all stakeholders to assist sickle carriers in the state to live healthy lives,” she said.

She said the association was willing to collaborate with other NGOs, corporate organisations, governments and philanthropists to help sickle cell carriers.

“At the moment, 25 per cent of people in Kebbi state are carriers of sickle cell disorder. KESCA is targeting 2020 for total eradication of sickle cell,” she said.

The coordinator lamented that inadequate mobility and funds had been the major challenges of the organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is: “Catch them Young’’. (NAN)

Posted by Suleiman Idris Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA