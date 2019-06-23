Kebbi Govt Mourns Cleric Dead at 117

Kebbi Government on Sunday mourned an Islamic cleric, Shaeikh Haliru Abdullahi, who died at the age of 117.

A statement by Abubakar Dakingari, chief press secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, said the cleric died on Thursday in Birinin Kebbi after an illness.

According to Dakingari, the governor has paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

He said the governor was received during the visit by the Speaker of the state House Assembly, Alhaji Samaila Kamba and one of the children of deceased, Alhaji Samaila Dankasa.

In his prayers, Gov. Bagudu reiterated that death was inevitable and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and urged Allah to forgive his shortcomings and make Aljanatu Firdaus his final home.

In response, on behalf of the family, Kamba thanked the governor for the condolence visit.

According to the statement, the deceased was the Sarkin Zabarmawan of Gwandu, who devoted his life to the promotion of peace and unity among the people of Nigeria, Niger and Benin Republic.

He left behind four wives, 28 children and 200 grand and great grand children. (NAN)

Posted by Suleiman Idris Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA