Qu Dongyu of China Emerges New FAO DG

Qu Dongyu of China has emerged as the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to succeed José Graziano da Silva of Brazil.

This was contained in press statement by FAO media unit on Sunday to News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

The statement noted that Dongyu received a total of 108 votes out of 191 cast, constituting a majority in the first round.

It said that the election took place during the 41st session of the FAO Conference (June 22 to June 29), the highest governing body of the Organisation.

Qu, who was born in 1963, is currently Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China.

He became FAO’s 9th Director-General since the Organisation was founded on Oct. 16, 1945.

The term of the new Director-General, would start on Aug. 1 and run to July 31, 2023.

The following persons have served as FAO Directors-General since its establishment; Sir John Boyd Orr, United Kingdom, 1945-1948 , Norris E. Dodd, U.S., 1948-1954, Philip Vincent Cardon, U.S, 1954-1956 and Binay Ranjan Sen, India, 1956-1967.

Others are Addeke Hendrik Boerma, Netherlands, 1968-1975, Adouard Saouma, Lebanon, 1976-1993, Jacques Diouf, Senegal, 1994-2011 and the outgoing, José Graziano da Silva, Brazil, 2011-2019. (NAN)