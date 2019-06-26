Fire Destroys Residential Building in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service announced on Wednesday that a fire outbreak has gutted a residential building on New Road at Sabon Gari in Kano.

The spokesman of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that the fire broke out late on Tuesday.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Jamilu Yusuf and we quickly sent our men to the scene to put out the fire.’’

“The inferno affected eight rooms, a toilet and four shops in the residential building.”

Mohammed noted that the cause of the fire was still being investigated.