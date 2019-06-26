VGN deploys 4,500 members in Kebbi

Birnin Kebbi, June 24, 2019 (NAN) The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) in Kebbi, says it has deployed 4,500 members in the 21 local government areas to complement security agencies in strengthening security in the state.

The Chairman of the group in the state, Alhaji Lawal Augie, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday that one of the ways to curb the menace of bandits was to strengthen and support the vigilante members in the state.

“We have already deployed our members in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“We have at least, 20 to 30 members in every ward, out of the 225 wards in the state,” he said.

Augie noted that the group needed appropriate care and support from the state government and individuals in the state to overcome the banditry menace.

“Bandits have AK-47 guns while we have only knives but still they are afraid of us; what if we have weapons like them,” he said.

Augie urged the state government to strengthen existing structure of VGN in order to ensure proper security.

“Interestingly, most of our members come from their localities where they live and are retired soldiers, police and even DSS who have one form of training or the other,” he said.

He commended the Police command in the state for collaborating with the group, especially in the fight against armed bandits and other forms of crime in the state.

The commander, however, called for more synergy between the police and VGN to combat crimes.

He appealed to all tiers of government, wealthy individuals and the public to assist VGN to complement the efforts of the police in ensuring security of lives and property in the state. (NAN)