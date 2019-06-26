Yobe Govt. launches 1st round of Maternal, Newborn, Child Health Week

Yobe Government on Tuesday launched first round of 2019 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

The state Governor, MaiMala Buni, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana, said at the launch in Damaturu

that “the aim of the MNCHW is to improve maternal, newborn and child health services in the state.

“The week is also aimed at ensuring effective transition in other health interventions in an integrated approach in the country

and in Yobe in particular toward achieving optimal result in healthcare delivery service indicators.”

Buni said that the Yobe Government had been consistently paying its counterpart funding contributions.

He added that in addition to propmt payment of counterpart funding, the immediate past administration in the state had been rendering support in addition to creating enabling environment for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He commended all the health development partners who made the occasion possible.

He said “let me stress that the first round of the MNCHW and integrated outreach, for which we gathered here to witness its commencement and launch was made possible with the support of Yobe Government.

“The exercise also got support from Saving One Million Lives (SMOL), Action Against Hunger (ACF), UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Co-Group Partners Project (CGPP) and MNCH2.”

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hamid Alhaji, said that the goal of MNCHW was

to achieve 90 per cent coverage of all the deliverables (interventions) during the weeklong event.

He said “the week is also to deliver high impact but low cost maternal and child survival interventions in the state.’’

Representative of World Health Organisation, Adamu Baffale, commended the state government’s effort for successful implementation of the MNCHW in the state.

On his part, Dr Clement Adams, the Health Manager and UNICEF Representative in the state, urged intended beneficiaries to patronise the programme for improved health outcomes. (NAN)