NIMASA Donates Relief Materials to IDPs in Katsina State

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safely Agency (NIMASA) has donated relief materials worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina State.

Presenting the items to the state government on Thursday in Katsina, the NIMASA Director, Maritime Labor Services, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, said that the gesture was to alleviate the hardships of the IDPs.

Jibril said that NIMASA also used the opportunity to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the incident.

He said that the gesture would complement government’s efforts toward improving the living condition of the citizens.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, commanded NIMASA for the gesture.

He said that the nine local government areas recently suffered attacks from bandits.

Yakubu said that some IDPs had started returning home following the success of the government’s efforts in fighting insurgency in the state.

He said that they were now engaged in farming activities as means of their livelihood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donated items included rice, sugar, millet, vegetable oil, milk, soap and detergents.(NAN)