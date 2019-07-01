Man Drags Ex-Wife To Court, Seeks Custody Of 2-Year-Old Child

A man, Salisu Ismail of Zaria Road, Kaduna, on Monday dragged his ex-wife to a Sharia Court ll, sitting at Magajin Gari, seeking custody of his two-year-old child.

Ismail told the court that his ex-wife does not take good care of the two-year-old, whose custody was given to her by the court.

“We divorced a few weeks ago in the court and the judge ordered her to take custody of the child and that I should pay N5,000 for the child’s upkeep.

“For the information of the court, last week, on my way back from a friend’s house at about 9 p.m, I saw my child roaming about the street at that hour of the night.

“I took the child and went to my ex-wife’s house, there was nobody in the house. I then took him to a neighbour’s house.

”They told me that my ex-wife always keeps the child with them and goes out.

“The neighbour also told me that she comes back late and leaves the child under their care. I am praying to the court to grant me custody of my child,’’ Ismail said.

The defendant, Fatima Muhammad, 23, a fashion designer who lives at Zaria Road, Kaduna, denied the allegations, saying that the child is in the custody of her mother.

“I have never left my child roaming about in the street, my mother goes to work and she always takes the child with her.

The Judge, Muhammad Al-Misry adjourned the case until July 8 for further hearing.

He also ordered the complainant to come along with witnesses to testify on the allegations that his wife allows his child to roam about the street.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on May 9, the ex-wife drags her estranged husband to Court l, seeking divorce confirmation.