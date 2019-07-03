Buhari Vows To Leave Nigeria Better Than He Met It

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he would leave Nigeria better than when he assumed its leadership by focusing on the tripod of tackling insecurity, promoting economic diversification and fighting corruption.

To this end, Buhari promised to pursue inclusive and participatory growth that would create opportunities for all.

The president Buhari made the pledge when he received members of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He, however, warned that; “until Nigerians accept new values and cultivate better ways of living, the old ways of doing things will keep holding Nigeria back’’.

“We would continue to intensify our efforts and ensure that our promises to Nigerians are kept and fulfilled.

“One message that is dear to me, which I urge you to propagate is that, I am determined to end security challenges we are facing in the country and make Nigeria a peaceful and a prosperous country.

“I campaign on three simple promises not different from those of 2015; to tackle insecurity, promote economic diversification and fight corruption.

“Fulfilling these three promises are fundamental to taking Nigeria to the next level.”

He said efforts were made in the last four years to return Nigeria to path of sustainable growth, especially in re-energising the economy.

Buhari appreciated BMO for its diligence and sacrifices in ensuring effective communication with Nigerians, in spite of distractions.

“It is not an easy job to sell this administration’s successes: we are doing unpopular things in the face of powerful individuals and taking on vested interests who are accustomed to the corrupt old order.

“But we must do things the right way; if we promised change, then we must deliver it, regardless of whose interest we touch. There must be a manifest departure from the old order,’’ he stated.

The President commended the organisation for supporting his vision since 2014, and propagating the achievements of the administration since 2015.

The Coordinator of the organisation and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said the group had grown into an institution.

Shehu said it was in place before elections in 2015, it remained throughout the President’s first term, and will outlive the second term.

He said the organisation remained committed to the advancement of the Buhari presidency, attributing its survival to some good spirited Nigerians.

The Chairman of BMO, Chief Niyi Akinsiju, said the organisation’s “situation room” had met every day since 2015, following the president’s directive that it should be cultivated into a communication hub after winning the elections.

Akinsiju said Buhari’s administration had achieved more than his predecessors, listing some of the key milestones to include resuscitation of railway, road and housing projects.

He also lauded the administration for initiating a social security platform that had catered for about 12 million Nigerians.

According to the BMO chairman, the revolution in the agricultural sector is historical with evidence of lifting many farmers out of poverty.

He, therefore, assured the President that BMO would work to propagate achievements of the second term, already branded Next Level. (NAN)