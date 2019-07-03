Gov. Buni to Resuscitate Yobe Flour Mills For Economic Growth

Gov. Buni has said that the Yobe Flour and Feed Mills, in which the state government has more than 90 per cent stake, will be resuscitated and put back to production to generate more employment opportunities and enhance the agricultural value chain in the state.

The governor also said that the woven sacks enterprise of the Yobe Polythene and Woven Sacks company as well as the Sahel Aluminium company, both owned by the state government, will be resuscitated and upgraded to spur economic activity and generate more jobs for the people of the state.

Governor Buni spoke in the afternoon today during inspection visits to the Yobe Polythene and Woven Sacks company in Damaturu and the Yobe Flour and Feed Mills and Sahel Aluminium in Potiskum.

“As I have said in my inaugural speech, it is part of the economic policy of this administration to ensure that we revive all our industries, particularly the Gujba Fertilizer Blending Plant, the Yobe Polythene and Woven Sacks factory and the Flour and Feed Mills in Potiskum.

“As for the Yobe Polythene and Woven Sacks factory, because of the environmental effects of polyethene, we will be more interested in the woven sacks aspect since our state is an agrarian state and our farmers use a lot of woven sacks”, he said.

Governor Buni added that the focus of his effort is to make the companies capable of providing employment opportunities and accelerating economic growth in the state.

The governor, who inspected the companies today along with his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, the State Assembly Speaker Ahmad Lawan Mirwa and other senior government officials, was taken round the Polythene and Woven Sacks company by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce Goni Ali Gujba and the General Manager, Engr. Shuaibu Adamu Gadaka.

The governor was told that the Polythene and Woven Sacks company stopped production in 2011 due to high operating costs, poor management and other hamstrings.

In his response, the governor directed the officials to undertake an analysis of the current state of the company and write a report with recommendations on how the government could revive the company and overhaul or replenish its equipment.

Adullah Bego, Damaturu

Yobe State