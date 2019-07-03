SON Seeks Collaboration with Stakeholders to Block Substandard Goods into Nigeria

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Wednesday said insufficient manpower was hindering its ability to effectively monitor and prevent the importation of substandard goods into the country.

The Director General of the organization, Osita Aboloma, made this known during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme with the theme ‘Collaboration as tool for zero substandard products’, in Kaduna.

Aboloma, who was represented by SON’s regional coordinator Northwest zone, Abba Adamu, urged the Federal Government to approve the recruitment of more staff for the organisation.

“We are here to make sure substandard products don’t get to the end users.

“Our absence at the ports negates our ability to ensure total control of substandard products.

“Though the Act establishing the organisation has been empowered to enter any premises to carry out our work, but at least there are some policies which must be addressed”, he stated.

The Director General called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the organisation in discharging its responsibilities of preventing the importation of substandard goods into Nigeria.

Mr Increase Uche of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), advised SON to create an avenue for whistle blowers where people could assist in reporting movement of fake and substandard products.

Uche added that SON’s collaboration with relevant stakeholders would ensure success in the fight against substandard products, which according to him, had caused the loss of lives of Nigerians.

In his remark, Dr Kayode Collins of the Association of Nigerian License Customs Agent (ANLCA), noted that it is the responsibility of every patriotic citizen of the country to partner with SON in stamping out substandard goods from the economy.

“Please be informed that the adverse effect of substandard goods on our economy, health cannot be quantified, let alone the preponderance members of our citizens that have been killed, maimed as a result of use of these products.

“We shall be playing our roles in national interest, if we all agree to collaborate as stakeholders to stamp out substandard goods in our economy “, he said.(NAN)