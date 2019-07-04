Court Sentences Applicant to 5 Months in Prison For Stealing 3 Rolls of Fence Wire

A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced an applicant to five months in prison for stealing three rolls of chain fence wire.

The convict, Ashiru Yusuf of Jabi Motor Park Abuja, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to a three counts of joint act, criminal trespass and theft.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option of N8, 000 fine.

He warned him to be of good behaviour and to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that Moses Okwoli of Bright Security Company attached to NNPC Quarters Utako Abuja, had on June 25 reported the case at the Utako Police Station.

She said that on the same date the convicts and one other now at large formed criminal intention and dishonestly trespassed into NNPC quarters Utako.

Ijeoma told the court that the convict smartly made away with three roles of fence wires and two poles in the process he was caught but his accompany ran away.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the stolen items were recovered from the convicts.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 348 and 289 of the