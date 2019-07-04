Internet fraud:Man Bags 5-Month Imprisonment

An Ibadan based Internet fraudster, Yusuf Babatunde, was on Thursday, sentenced by Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court Ibadan, to five months in prison over N216,000 Internet fraud.

Ajoku said the convict; Babatunde was sentenced to prison based on the evidence before her, as well as the plea bargain agreement reached between him and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“This judgment is in line with the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 which spelt out the conditions for offenders who had pleaded guilty.

“Therefore, Babatunde is sentenced to five months in prison. The sentence starts from the date he was first apprehended.

“All the proceeds of crime found on him at the time of arrest are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,”Ajoku said.

Mr M.S. Usman, counsel to the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, had informed the court that the offender was facing a one-count, an amended charge of Advanced Fee Fraud.

According to prosecutor, Babatunde committed the crime in June, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

The prosecutor further stated that the convict was found operating a fictitious email address with which he defrauded unsuspecting foreigners.

He added that Babatunde defrauded a foreigner by saying that he was a vehicle dealer based in United States.

The EFCC counsel also pointed out that $600 US, four laptops, one mobile phone and many documents linking him to the fraud were printed out from his fake email address. (NAN)