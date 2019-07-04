Kwara Prison Controller Advises 150 Newly Promoted Officers

Kwara Controller of Prison, CP Adebisi Francis, has advised the 150 newly promoted officers to be responsible and dedicate themselves to hard work and greater efficiency to meet expectations.

Francis gave the advice in Ilorin on Thursday while decorating the newly promoted officers with their new ranks.

He urged the promoted officers to work harder to justify their elevations.

According to him, Kwara is the most privileged among all states to have this high numbers of the officers promoted.

‘‘The officers are promoted because of their hard work and dedication to work,’’ he said, stressing that the elevation was a call to higher duty.

Francis enjoined the promoted officers to always be at alert while on duty, pointing out “that to whom much is given much more is expected.“

He urged the officers to re-double their efforts toward the growth of the service, saying that promotion is not a right, but a privilege.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the promoted officers ranged from the rank of Assistant Controller of Prison to Deputy Superintendent of Prison.

He listed some of the promoted officers as Mrs Ayanlola Lydia, Mr Ishola John and Mr Adegbugbe Philip, among others.

On of the affected officers, ACP Salihu Bola, expressed gratitude to God for being part of the current promotion exercise.

He promised that they would be more committed to discharging their constitutional assignments. (NAN)

