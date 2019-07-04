Sheep Farmers pledge Improved Animal Production to Reduce Importation

Alhaji Wahabi Salami, the National President, Sheep and Goat Farmers Association of Nigeria (SHEGOFAN), on Thursday pledged the group’s commitment to boosting animal production in the country.

Salami made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

He said farmers had resolved to work tirelessly to improve the quality of small ruminants (sheep and goat) produced in the country to ensure food sufficiency in the country.

Salami said that to reverse the ugly trend of food importation, the association organised training sessions on wealth creation through sheep and goat production.

The national president said the aim was to improve household income and food security through improved performance and a paradigm shift among players in the sheep and goat sector.

According to him, the group is determined to transform the sector from subsistence-level production to viable and profitable commercial enterprises.

“The skin from sheep and goat can be processed to produce leather; a skin costs N50, 000 per one in USA.

“One cannot compare small ruminants with poultry and piggery in terms of their usefulness during occasions and festive periods; more so, they require small space to rear unlike cattle.

“They can be a variant of backyard farming and their wastes droppings can be used as manure for planting vegetables,” he said.

He further emphasised that in Africa, small ruminants provide almost 30 per cent of the meat consumed and around 16 per cent of the milk produced.

Salami added that sheep and goat provide about 50 per cent of the total domestically produced meat in Nigeria.

He called on the Federal Government to assist the group in capacity building, provision of funds, inputs, land tax well as other incentives. (NAN)



