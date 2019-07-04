Yobe Gov’t Approves N228M For LG Retirees

0
Uncategorized
July 4, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

Abdullahi Bego-Damaturu, Yobe Sate
His Excellency Governor Buni has approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of 198 local government retirees.

Of this number, 42 are deceased members of staff and their benefits, totalling N56, 682, 230.15, will be paid to their next of kin.

Image may contain: 3 people, indoor

The balance of N172, 231, 020.04 will be paid to the remaining 156 beneficiaries.

The governor’s approval follows the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.


Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.