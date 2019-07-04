Yobe Gov’t Approves N228M For LG Retirees

Abdullahi Bego-Damaturu, Yobe Sate

His Excellency Governor Buni has approved the sum of N228, 914, 250.19 for the payment of the benefits of 198 local government retirees.

Of this number, 42 are deceased members of staff and their benefits, totalling N56, 682, 230.15, will be paid to their next of kin.

The balance of N172, 231, 020.04 will be paid to the remaining 156 beneficiaries.

The governor’s approval follows the recommendations of the Committee on the Payment of Local Government Staff Pensions Arrears, Death Benefits and Gratuities headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments.





