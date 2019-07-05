Buhari Re-appoints Boss Mustapha, Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, said both appointments took effect from May 29.

According to him, the re-appointment of the two principal officers of the administration followed the inauguration of President Buhari for the second term in office.

Shehu said: “Following the inauguration of the second term of the President in office, the need has arisen to formalize the engagement or re-engagement of principal functionaries of the administration.

“To this effect, the president has approved the re-appointment of Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation effective from May 29, this year.

“He has also approved the re-appointment of Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff to the President, also effective from May 29, this year.’’

The president had earlier in the week approved the re-appointment of some of his aides, including Mr Bayo Omoboriowo and Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistants on Photography. (NAN)