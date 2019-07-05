President Buhari Approves Appointment of new Federal Fire Service DCG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Quintus Azogu as the new Deputy Controller-General (DCG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

Mrs Ugo Huan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), FFS, confirmed the appointment on Friday in Abuja.

Huan said that Azogu’s appointment to DCG from Assistant Controller-General (ACG) was the first since inception of the Federal Fire Sevice.

“The service has never had an ACG promoted to the rank of a DCG,” she said.

She said that the date for his decoration was yet to be disclosed.

NAN reports that Azogu was ACG in charge of Supplies and Administration.