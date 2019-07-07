NNPC Inaugurates Modern Multi-Media Studio

0
Uncategorized
July 7, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)  has inaugurated a modern multi-media studio to enhance its communication strategies.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, applauded the leadership of the corporation’s Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD) for efficiently managing resources to build an ultra-modern multi-media studio.

Baru gave the commendation in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager of GPAD, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He described the project as laudable and expressed optimism that the studio would make work easier for staff of the division.

According to him. it will also  enhance the quality of audio-visual productions and public communication materials from corporation.

Earlier while briefing the GMD on the rationale behind the project,  Ughamadu explained that the division was driven by the need to ensure that audio-visual messages from the corporation were of high quality that meet international standards.

He said the studio which was equipped with a sound-proof system would, among other things, serve as a place where media interviews would be conducted for members of NNPC top management.

High point of the occasion was the commissioning of the studio and recording of the GMD’s valedictory podcast to staff.

The GMD  was accompanied to the studio by members of NNPC Top Management including outgoing Chief Operating Officer, Refining, Engr. Anibor Kragha; Chief Operating Officer, Ventures, Dr. Babatunde Adeniran .

Also part of the team was the incoming Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Yusuf Usman. (NAN)

Posted by

Suleiman idris is a graduate of Fed Univ of Tech Minna (BTECH Mathematics/Comp Science), Specialist in ICT Support Services. also proficient in use of online journalism tools & Social media management. I currently serve as I.T Officer with Africa's Largest TV Network NTA

Newer Post
Older Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.