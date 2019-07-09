NUT Urges Anambra Teachers to be Patient, Dedicated

Nigerian Union Of Teachers (NUT) in Anambra, has called on teachers to be patient and dedicated as Gov Willie Obiano will pay the minimum wage, once federal government starts implementation.

The state Chairman of NUT, Ifeanyi Ofordile, gave the assurance to teachers, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Tuesday, in Awka.

Ofordile stressed the need for teachers to arm themselves by obtaining the basic requirement that qualified them.

“I urge all teachers in Anambra to continue to add more vigor to their teaching profession for the society to benefit.

“It is a known fact that Gov. Obiano has promised to pay the new minimum wage, once the federal government starts.

“In that regard, I am advising teachers in the state to obtain Teachers Registration Council certificate first and not lag behind,” he said.

Ofordile called for improved infrastructure in schools for safe learning.

“Fencing of school compounds should be encouraged by way of private individuals, supporting government effort.

“Alma Maters should be encouraged in making our school conducive for safer and qualitative learning environment, ” he said. (NAN)