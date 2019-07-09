Yobe SEMA Coordinates, Harmonizes Humanitarian Activities of Partners

(NAN) The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will henceforth coordinate all humanitarian activities to harmonize interventions by local and international partners.

Dr Mohammed Goje, SEMA Executive Secretary, disclosed this at a meeting with United Nations agencies, international and local Non-Governmental Organisations, Development partners and donor agencies.

Goje said this became necessary to cut unnecessary expenditure, duplication of activities and to ensure efficient delivery of assistance and interventions to the target communities and beneficiaries.

The Secretary said SEMA as the coordinator of humanitarian agencies in the state, would encourage monthly meetings and share technical reports to strengthen partnership for effective service delivery.

Goje said SEMA would provide a platform for all humanitarian actors for a coherent and principled response to emergencies.

“SEMA will be knocking at your doors, the perceptions that SEMA is only contacted at the entry point and launching of activities for mere visibility will no longer be tolerated.

“We shall be in constant touch with you at all stages of planning, surveys and implementation and monitoring.

“We shall be going to your mission head offices in Abuja periodically and brief them on status of your support to the state.

“This administration is determined to pull resources from government and other sources for a sustainable reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery of livelihood of areas affected by insurgency to enhance sustainable growth and development,” he said.

The secretary assured that SEMA would continue to support genuine partners and bridge all gaps through enhanced coordination and capacity building. (NAN)