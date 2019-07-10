12 LGAs of Kebbi to Witness Heavy Floods in 2019 – NIHSA

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has warned of the probability of heavy floods in 12 local government areas of Kebbi State as the rainy season begins in full.

The Director-General of NIHSA, Mr Clement Nze, gave the warning on Tuesday at a sensitisation workshop on the 2019 flood prediction and prevention in Birnin Kebbi.

”High and moderate flood risk in 12 LGAs in Kebbi state are Birnin Kebbi, Dandi, Kalgo, Koko/Bese ,Suru, Aliero, Argungu, Augie, Bagudo, Bunza, Ngaski and Shanga.

”Flooding in Kebbi state has been attributed to the influence of River Niger and frequent overflow of Sokoto and Roma rivers and their tributaries and torrential rainfall which occurred mainly between July and September also increase the severity of flood in Kebbi State.

”Birnin Kebbi lies in the floodplain of Sokoto River, encroachment of flood plains and increase rate of permeable pavement couple with the effect of climate change.

“And over the years rice farmlands in Kebbi state are worse hit by flood as most communities in the state are predominately rice producing ,” he said.

Nze said that some of the findings in the report indicate that “ the three categories of vulnerability include highly probable flood risk areas to be experienced in 74 LGAs in 30 states to be affected.

“Probable flood risk areas to be experienced in 279 LGAs, and low flood risk areas to be experienced in 421 LGAs.’’

He predicted that probable flood area coverage in 2019 was expected to be lower than that of 2018.

According to him, river flooding is expected in Niger, Kebbi, Benue, Sokoto -Rima , Anambra, Imo, Cross River , Niger Delta , Komadougu – Yobe and Ogun- Osun, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, Yobe, Ondo, Nassarawa, Ogun states and FCT due to rise in sea level and tidal surge.

The director-general said that the agency had embarked on aggressive campaign to sensitise residents in the states on the need to stop dumping refuse in drainages and building along water channels.

Alhaji Aminu Born in Kebbi, the Permanent Sectary in the state Ministry of Water Resources, said the sensitisation campaign was aimed at safeguarding the residents and farmers in the state.

He urged the agency to develop modern technology to provide advance alert that would mitigate disaster across the country

The Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (KSEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo commended the agency for organising the workshop in the state, stressing that it would sensitise farmers and residents to danger of flood in the state.

Dododo said KSEMA was ready to assist flood victims with relief material across 21 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the enlightenment campaign is necessary in Kebbi state than any other state in the country. (NAN)