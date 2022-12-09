Alleged N-Power Fraud: D’Banj Regains Freedom After Detention
Popular musician, Daniel Oladapo, also known as D’Banj, has regained his freedom.
His release comes 72 hours after being detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the allegations of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.
The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.
In a statement on Friday, D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the self-acclaimed Koko Master was released on self-recognition.
Olajengbesi noted that the singer cooperated with the Commission during its investigation. He however didn’t clarify if the anti-graft agency granted his client administrative bail.
“After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer,” the statement read.
“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating on him.
“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, is, however, an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.”
See the full statement below:
ICPC RELEASES DBANJ’S AFTER NO EVIDENCE OF FRAUD ALLEGATION
- After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr. Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer.
- It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj) on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating about him.
- Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj) is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, however, is an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.
- The ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), and the entire officers of the ICPC must be deeply sad and embarrassed also that their decent organization was used for such shameful publicity against an innocent man. Only a few organizations and persons stood and waited to verify the claims. This form of media trial is evil.
- The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who claimed to have instructed the ICPC to detain D’banj must now be ready to explain to the world the money traced to his account and the amount.
- We still demand that the minister provide the details of the government authority D’banj allegedly collaborated with and provide the account and N-power funds allegedly traced to Dbanj’s account.
- This is injustice and upon the instruction of our client, we may head to court to seek redress, a public apology, and compensation from the ICPC. The detention of D’banj) is it an injustice that the ICPC found nothing incriminating traced to his innocent personality?
- This is to say a big thank you to Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and my Learned Senior Barr. Babs Akinwumi for the leadership.
Thank You.
Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
Managing Partner