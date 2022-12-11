Police arrest suppliers of hard drugs to terrorists in Zamfara

Tactical operatives of Zamfara State Police Command have arrested six suspects who allegedly specialize in supplying hard drugs to terrorists operating in a forest a along Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the State.

A statement issued by the Spokesman for the Command, Muhammad Shehu says the suspects were intercepted while transporting a large quantity of a dried leaf suspected to be indian hemp from Lagos to the terrorists hides out.

Similarly, the Police have arrested two suspected İnformants who allegedly collaborate with terrorists to impose levies on villagers in Zurmi Local Government Area of the State.

According to the statement, the Police have also repelled an attack by terrorists on some communities in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the State.

The statement says following gun battle between the police and the terrorists, two Ak 47 rifles and more than one hundred live ammunition were abandoned by the criminals as some of them escaped with possible gunshot wounds.