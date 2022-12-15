Uncategorized

Abuja-Kaduna train crushes female driver of a car

A Kaduna bound Train Thursday morning crushed a female driver of a car to death at the Chikakore axis of Kubwa in Abuja.

The deceased, Selimota Idowu Suleiman, an NTA Channel 5 Abuja Staff was on her way to the Office when she met her untimely death.

Until her death, the Late Selimota Idowu Suleiman was a Principal Accountant with the Finance Department.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police are investigating into the circumstances that led to the accident.

