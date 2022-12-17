Malware targets Facebook users

A malware known as “Schoolyard Bully” that steals Facebook credentials which include email address, password, account ID, device name and username, device RAM (Random Access Memory), as well as API (Application Programming Interface, has infected over 300,000 android devices.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in a statement by its Director Public affairs is advising mobile users to only download applications from official sites and application stores .

He also advises on users to uncheck boxes that request extra third-party downloads when installing apps and usage of anti-malware applications to routinely scan devices for the malware virus.



This is against reports of several apps transmitting the “Schoolyard Bully” malware , found to be disguising as reading and educational apps.

Though some of the malicious apps have already been taken down, they are however, still spread through third-party Android app shops .

The Commission says the malware uses native libraries to evade detection and analysis.