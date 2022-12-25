Ayade charges Christians on love, compassion at Christmas

Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade, has charged Christians to use the opportunity of the Christmas celebration to reaffirm their love and compassion towards one another.

Ayade urged them to reflect on the import of the birth of the saviour, Jesus Christ and its redemptive hope to Billions of Christians around the world and reignite the flame of love exemplified in Christ’s birth.

In a special goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Barrister Christian Ita, Governor Ayade said Christians should rededicate themselves to the values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance as necessary ingredients for a peaceful coexistence.

According Governor Ayade, “Christmas underpins the redemptive role of Christ to mankind, just as it stresses the pivotal place of sacrifice, necessary for peaceful and harmonious world. So, as Christians, we must remind ourselves that love is the first requirement for a better and peaceful world.”

Governor Ayade maintained that Nigeria was now at that bend when love was needed as a balm to heal and bind us as a people.

Harping on patriotism, Governor Ayade enjoined Nigerians to be alive to their civic duty ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023 by ensuring that they come out and vote for candidates of their choice.