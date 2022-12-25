Uncategorized

Bagudu Swears-in Acting Chief Judge

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has appointed Justice Umar Abubakar as the new acting Chief Judge of the State.

Justice Umar Abubakar administered the oath of allegiance and the judicial oath on himself under the supervision of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu assisted by the outgoing Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa at the Council Chamber, Government House.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu congratulated Justice Umar Abubakar for his appointment to the exalted office as the Head of the Judiciary of the state and expressed goodwill to the outgoing Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, whose retirement formally takes effect this Sunday.

