Christmas: ADP felicitates with Christians

The Action Democratic ADP has urged Nigerians not to Despair but hope for a better Nigeria as Christians mark the birth of Jesus Christ and transit into the new year

The season a statement by the party’s presidential candidate yabagi Yusuf Sani said entreats everyone to imbibe the virtues of humility, courage, honesty, love for one another and self-sacrifice which Jesus Christ epitomizes.

The joyous occasion he said is a reminder that it cannot be harrowing experiences all the times. There comes a time when everyone can laugh, sing songs of joy and hug one another while hoping for a brighter future.

The New Year he also said will affords Nigerians the opportunity to chart a new course for the country.

