Emir Of Gwandu On State Of The Nation

The Chairman Kebbi State Traditional Council and the Emir of Gwandu Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has appealed to Nigerians to rally round the present administration and support its policies and programmes aimed at massively transforming the country.

The monarch says, the Buhari led administration has performed in various areas of the nation’s economy with landmark achievements cutting across infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, power, oil and gas as well as social investment programmes.

He encouraged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voters card ahead of 2023 general elections and participate fully in the up coming national census exercise while urging them to sustain the spirit of love, care and solidarity for one another at all times.

He felicitated with president Muhammadu Buhari at 80 and wish him healthy life and prosperity as he leads the nation into another phase of transition from civil to civil rule while praying for peace, stability and progress of the country.

Earlier, the Abdullahi Fodio Palace played host to dignitaries for a wedding Fatiha including Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, father to one of grooms Jabir and his wife Hadiza presided over by Sheikh Ahmad Liman after which he took time off to inspect some major projects which are near completion