DEVOLUTION OF COLLECTION OF PVCs WARDS

The collection of PVCs takes effect at the ward levels from the 6th of January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged proceed to theor wards to do so.

INEC in a statement by its national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye notes that, After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023.

All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

All those that applied for replacement of lost, damaged, or defaced PVCs can collect their PVCs at their wards during this period and the same applies to those that registered prior to the 2019 general election and are yet to collect their cards.

The PVCs of those that applied for transfer are available for collection in the Local Governments and Registration Areas where they intend to vote and not in the State or Local Government where they carried out the transfer.